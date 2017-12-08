Menu
Corey Lewandowski on Morning Joe Read this Next

Trump's former campaign manager went on "Morning Joe" and showed the hosts no mercy
Advertisement

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn made it clear on Thursday that she’ll represent the United States but not President Trump during the 2018 Winter Olympics, and you can bet “Fox & Friends” addressed her controversial comments the following morning.


“She is just another celebrity, another Hollywood person who doesn’t agree with the president,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt started off the round of criticism. “Do you think [Trump] cares?”

Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the United States hold the Stars and Stripes during the flower ceremony for the Women’s super-G at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)

“You know what’s interesting is, you think about it, her ex is Tiger Woods, who played golf with President Trump, what, a week ago?” Steve Doocy asked, taking a shot at the gold-medalist’s personal life. “Anyway. So Tiger Woods, no problem apparently playing golf with the president. But if she wins, she is not going to the White House.”

RELATED: U.S. Olympic skiing legend Lindsey Vonn voices harsh words for President Trump

Pete Hegseth then questioned Vonn’s patriotism, saying, “I mean think about that. You’ve got athletes preemptively declaring their resistance to a president, as they get the honor — think about the honor of going to the Olympics. Wearing the flag. It’s like wearing the flag in combat, in battle.”

“Very un-American,” Earhardt added before asking later on in the segment, “Are people gonna take a knee at the Olympics now?”

On Thursday, Vonn described to CNN how it will feel to compete for our country under our new president.

“I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president,” she said. “I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony. I want to represent our country well. I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”

RELATED: Nikki Haley drops a bombshell about Americans at the upcoming Winter Olympics

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Trump’s former campaign manager went on “Morning Joe” and showed the hosts no mercy
Rare News

Trump’s former campaign manager went on “Morning Joe” and showed the hosts no mercy

,
Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”
The media

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

,
Beyoncé gave Colin Kaepernick a “legacy” award last night, and Tomi Lahren wasn’t having it
The media

Beyoncé gave Colin Kaepernick a “legacy” award last night, and Tomi Lahren wasn’t having it

,
Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager exploded on “The View” in defense of his president
Rare News

Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager exploded on “The View” in defense of his president

,
Advertisement