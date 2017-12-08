Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn made it clear on Thursday that she’ll represent the United States but not President Trump during the 2018 Winter Olympics, and you can bet “Fox & Friends” addressed her controversial comments the following morning.





“She is just another celebrity, another Hollywood person who doesn’t agree with the president,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt started off the round of criticism. “Do you think [Trump] cares?”

“You know what’s interesting is, you think about it, her ex is Tiger Woods, who played golf with President Trump, what, a week ago?” Steve Doocy asked, taking a shot at the gold-medalist’s personal life. “Anyway. So Tiger Woods, no problem apparently playing golf with the president. But if she wins, she is not going to the White House.”

RELATED: U.S. Olympic skiing legend Lindsey Vonn voices harsh words for President Trump

Pete Hegseth then questioned Vonn’s patriotism, saying, “I mean think about that. You’ve got athletes preemptively declaring their resistance to a president, as they get the honor — think about the honor of going to the Olympics. Wearing the flag. It’s like wearing the flag in combat, in battle.”

“Very un-American,” Earhardt added before asking later on in the segment, “Are people gonna take a knee at the Olympics now?”

On Thursday, Vonn described to CNN how it will feel to compete for our country under our new president.

“I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president,” she said. “I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony. I want to represent our country well. I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”

RELATED: Nikki Haley drops a bombshell about Americans at the upcoming Winter Olympics