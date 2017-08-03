Fox News’ Eric Bolling doesn’t think the White House should put Stephen Miller “in front of the cameras”

After White House policy adviser Stephen Miller and CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta spent a few minutes arguing over the Statue of Liberty’s symbolism, Fox News anchor Eric Bolling expressed some frustrations in Miller’s delivery.

“Don’t put that guy in front of the cameras again,” Bolling said during a Wednesday night segment of the “Fox News Specialists.”

Though Bolling said that Miller was “a great policy adviser,” communications was not his strong suit.

RELATED: After Stephen Miller feuded with Jim Acosta during a White House briefing, Tucker Carlson went to town on CNN





“And the message gets stepped on because everyone is going to play that interchange with Acosta instead of talking about how great this immigration policy is,” he added. “They really have to fix their communications department.”

Miller’s abrasive attitude has attracted harsh criticisms since his television appearance on behalf of the administration.