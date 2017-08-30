Fox News is getting scrubbed from the airwaves in the United Kingdom

On Tuesday afternoon, Fox News was pulled from airwaves across the U.K. Over the years, Fox was unable to find a strong foothold among British news programming, dominated by the BBC network and Sky Television.

“Fox News is focused on the U.S. market and designed for a U.S. audience and, accordingly, it averages only a few thousand viewers across the day in the U.K.,” 21st Century Fox said in a statement. “We have concluded that it is not in our commercial interest to continue providing Fox News in the U.K.”

Though it no longer airs in England, Fox News still remains in dozens of international markets. When reached for comment, representatives for 21st Century Fox did not respond when asked if Fox would be coming off the air in other markets.

Removing England from their arsenal may improve chances that the Murdoch family will expand their media empire in England. The 21st Century Fox owners are reportedly set to acquire Sky Television. The Murdochs already own several British media outlets, including The Times and The Sun.