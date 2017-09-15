Fox News is losing another familiar face

Conservative author and commentator Meghan McCain announced on Friday that she would leave her regular post at Fox News. McCain has appeared on the network for much of the last decade, and has been a permanent panelist of Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” since 2016.

“I’m so thankful to @ FoxNews for the chance to be on @ OutnumberedFNC but I’m leaving to focus on other things, I have no doubt the show will – continue to do well and wish all my friends and colleagues at the network nothing but success,” McCain wrote in a statement on Twitter.





Fox confirmed McCain’s departure in their own statement.

“Meghan has been a valuable part of ‘Outnumbered’ and the Fox News team,” 21st Century Fox said in a statement to Variety. “We’re sad to see her go, but we wish her all the best.”

Famous friends of McCain wished her well on social media, as she readies for her next venture.