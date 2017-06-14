Fox News is rebranding a key part of itself after 21 years

The late Roger Ailes launched Fox News in 1996 with the familiar slogan “Fair & Balanced.”

As of this week, the network will drop the tagline, reports NY Mag. “Most Watched. Most Trusted.” will be used in its place.

RELATED: Eric Bolling made an important step regarding his future at Fox News

The change reportedly began in August, shortly after Ailes was removed from his position as CEO in response to numerous sexual harassment cases against him.

One network executive reportedly said that the original slogan was “too closely associated with Roger.”





A spokesman informed NY Mag that the decision would not impact the network’s decisions regarding content.