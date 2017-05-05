Fox News is reportedly not happy about Jesse Watters’ plans to reunite with old pal Bill O’Reilly

Bill O’Reilly announced this week that he was reuniting with Jesse Watters, his protege when he worked at Fox News, on his upcoming tour dates for his “The Spin Stops Here Tour.” O’Reilly has said multiple times on his “No Spin News” podcast that Watters will be joining him on the tour, along with comedian Dennis Miller.

Fox News is not OK with that, according to a CNN report.

Tom Kludt reported that Fox is working with Watters’ contract to try to prevent him from appearing on the tour.





Watters was a frequent guest on “The O’Reilly Factor” while the two worked together at Fox News. O’Reilly has been promoting his tour throughout the week and mentioning Watters. But Kludt reported that on Thursday, O’Reilly didn’t mention Watters’ name on his podcast, saying, “Miller and I will make it worth your while.”

Fox News looks to be adamant about distancing itself from O’Reilly, whom the company parted ways with in April after news came out that he paid a total of $13 million in settlements to multiple women in sexual harassment cases.