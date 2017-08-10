Fox News’ Jesse Watters took aim at Dan Rather for his comment that White House leaks are a “public service”

First Fox News commentator Sean Hannity got into a war of words with legendary newsman Ted Koppel, and now Fox News funny man Jesse Watters, who works on the show “The Five,” is firing shots at another former network news heavyweight: Dan Rather.

Rather, who still comments actively on current affairs on his Facebook page, believes that the continuing leaks coming from inside the White House are a “public service” that protect the American people from a dangerous president.

Fox News had a different interpretation of the leaks and took exception to Rather calling them a “public service.”





First Greg Gutfeld weighed in, saying: “Let me define what a leak is. It’s something you love if it hurts someone you hate, and it’s something you hate if it hurts someone you love. So he likes this and he says it’s for patriotic value, but he really likes it because it hinders a president that he hates.”

RELATED: Jesse Watters missed a key detail before inviting Antifa member “Kevin” onto his Fox News show

He also stated that many people “remember Rather for being self-righteously wrong about everything.”

Then Watters, who has made his share of controversial statements on Fox News, jumped in, saying, “So let me get this straight: North Korea is about to throw a nuke at L.A., and people are leaking about what the weather is going to be like in a hundred years? That’s their priority right now?”

RELATED: After Jeff Sessions’ testimony, Fox News’ Jesse Watters claims the Russia investigation has reached a dead end

Watters continued with a few bold claims that lacked any backing, saying that leakers “under Republicans are always so righteous, you know? They never actually break the law, ’cause they’re doing a public service. You can riot and be a Democrat. You can destroy evidence and be a Democrat. You can leak, but it’s always done for a good cause. Do I have that right?”

Then the 39-year-old Watters then turned his attention on Rather: “Dan Rather was fake news before there was fake news,” Watters said, citing Rather’s retracted 2004 story in which he reported on former President George W. Bush’s service in the National Guard. “This guy came in and tried to frame George W. Bush with forged documents on the eve of the election. He got fired. That was actually the public service. Bye-bye Dan!”