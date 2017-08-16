Fox News’ Kat Timpf criticizes Trump on Charlottesville: “It shouldn’t be some kind of bold statement”

President Trump reverted to his initial “many sides” commentary in a press conference following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. The events of the rally led to the deaths of three people — two Virginia state troopers in a helicopter crash, and counter-protester Heather Heyer when James Alex Fields, Jr. allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd.

Trump’s comments were not received well by many, including “Fox News Specialists” co-host Kat Timpf:

Fox News host @KatTimpf absolutely goes off on Trump’s “disgusting” presser: “I’m wondering if it’s actually real life what I just watched.” pic.twitter.com/BS0xFwxk3o — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) August 15, 2017

“It was one of the biggest messes I’ve ever seen. I can’t believe it happened,” Timpf said.

She stated her surprise that Trump did not even call the car attack that killed one and injured several a terrorist attack. She also noted that Trump has commented on situations before he had all of the facts in the past.

Timpf’s criticism quickly became more direct:

He’s not measured in his criticism. He goes after people as soon as he has the inkling. For it to take 48 hours, that is something that he has never done before. And yeah, it shouldn’t be some kind of bold statement to say ‘Yes, a gathering full of white supremacists [and] Nazis doesn’t have good people in it. Those are all bad people. Period.’

“It’s disgusting,” she finished.

Why is no one focusing on the Antifa protesters, @POTUS? BECAUSE THE PERSON WHO ACTUALLY MURDERED A HUMAN BEING WAS NOT FROM THAT GROUP — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) August 15, 2017

As many awaited Trump’s statements condemning hateful ideologies, several Republicans and some in his own administration, called the attack domestic terrorism.