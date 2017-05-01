Fox News kicked off its new show with some household names, including Mark Cuban

Fox News debuted a new show called “The Fox News Specialists” on Monday evening. The show brings together the talents of three Fox News personalities — “The Five’s” Eric Bolling, contributor Eboni K. Williams and “The Greg Gutfeld Show’s” Katherine Timpf.
The premiere episode hosted billionaire entrepreneur, Dallas Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban and political adviser and executive producer Mark McKinnon, who were introduced as the guest specialists of the day. Both men appeared to enjoy themselves immensely on the show:
The group covered a wide range of topics from the day, including health care, President Trump’s relationship with foreign leaders and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner:
“The Fox News Specialists” can be viewed every weekday at 5 p.m. EST.