Fox News kicked off its new show with some household names, including Mark Cuban

Fox News debuted a new show called “The Fox News Specialists” on Monday evening. The show brings together the talents of three Fox News personalities — “The Five’s” Eric Bolling, contributor Eboni K. Williams and “The Greg Gutfeld Show’s” Katherine Timpf.

The premiere episode hosted billionaire entrepreneur, Dallas Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban and political adviser and executive producer Mark McKinnon, who were introduced as the guest specialists of the day. Both men appeared to enjoy themselves immensely on the show:





On the premiere episode of @FoxNews The Specialists Tune in now ! pic.twitter.com/UtuPV1AR42 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 1, 2017

Hanging with "The Specialists" as @FoxNews debuts new show. Things will never be the same at 5 pm again pic.twitter.com/ZLc4oifLyW — Mark McKinnon (@mmckinnon) May 1, 2017

The group covered a wide range of topics from the day, including health care, President Trump’s relationship with foreign leaders and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner:

.@mmckinnon on healthcare: "I like the federalist approach – give it back to the states." #FoxNewsSpecialists pic.twitter.com/6N1rrARfvT — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 1, 2017

.@mcuban: "[@POTUS] works so hard to talk to people overseas. He works so little to talk to people who didn't vote for him or didn't vote." pic.twitter.com/b1GE9VmEO6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 1, 2017

“The Fox News Specialists” can be viewed every weekday at 5 p.m. EST.