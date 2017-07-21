Greta Van Susteren called out CNN’s “tasteless” coverage of John McCain’s cancer diagnosis

It was revealed on Wednesday that Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, but some have taken issue with the coverage of the tragic news.

Former MSNBC anchor Greta Van Susteren called out CNN on Twitter for treating his cancer with insensitivity:

CNN is so tasteless…why does CNN need to brag its report about Senator McCain's cancer is "exclusive" -really, need to do that now? — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) July 20, 2017

“CNN is so tasteless…why does CNN need to brag its report about Senator McCain’s cancer is ‘exclusive’ -really, need to do that now?” she criticized,

Regardless of the coverage, the senator made it abundantly clear that he’s not letting anything stop him from getting back to work.

“I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!” he told Twitter on Thursday: