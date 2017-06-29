Greta Van Susteren tweeted jaw-dropping news about her future at MSNBC

MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren tweeted that she is no longer with the network:

I am out at MSNBC – — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2017

“I am out at MSNBC,” she wrote to her followers on Twitter.

Vanity Fair reported that chief legal correspondent and “The Point” host Ari Melber will replace Susteren, whose 6PM show, “For the Record,” was said to have gained very little traction among the network’s audience.

MSNBC axed @Greta: "They let her go," her husband John Coale just told me. She found out earlier today. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 29, 2017

Susteren moved to the network in 2016 after spending 10 years at Fox News. When she left, Susteren had an issue with Fox News over the ownership of “15 years of memories” via pictures and photos posted on her network blog.

“I am hoping Fox News will give me all my personal photos and video from my blog GretaWire that they took down without giving me any notice,” she wrote on aa Facebook post.

“For the Record” premiered January 9 of this year.

This story is developing.