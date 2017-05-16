H.R. McMaster said President Trump’s comments were “wholly appropriate” — then the story turned bizarre
A bombshell report from the Washington Post indicated that President Trump willingly shared classified information with Russia.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster appeared in the center of the controversy when Trump made two tweets that appeared to contradict his statement that the Washington Post story was false.

McMaster provided a statement to the press on Tuesday in a mid-morning appearance. Here, he said that the president’s statements were “wholly appropriate:”

McMaster said that the statements were proper in the “context of that discussion” and “consistent with the routine sharing of information” between the president and another foreign leader.


The national security adviser continued to tout the appropriateness of Trump’s conversation:

But there was one moment that caused viewers scratch their heads.

McMaster revealed that Trump was not fully aware of the initial source of the information he shared:

“I should just make this statement here that the president wasn’t even aware of where this information came from. He wasn’t briefed on the source or method on this information either,” he said.

