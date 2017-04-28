Here’s what Eric Bolling’s new 5:00 p.m. Fox News show is going to look like

After the departure of Bill O’Reilly in late April, Fox News promoted Tucker Carlson to the 8:00 p.m. slot formerly occupied by “The O’Reilly Factor.” Among the changes Fox News made to their daily lineup, was the creation of a new show for Eric Bolling. Bolling has long been one of the more conservative faces on the network, and was one of the first talking heads to get on the Trump train.

On Friday, Fox News announced that Bolling’s new show will also feature Katherine Timpf and Eboni K. Williams. Both Timpf and Williams have accumulated loyal fan followings after they began regularly appearing on the conservative news network. Bolling, Williams and Timpf will host an hour-long program called “The Fox News Specialists.” Each day the trio will be joined by two guests for a round table discussion. The five person panel format is similar to “The Five,” a show that used to occupy the 5:00 p.m. time slot that has now been moved to 9:00 p.m.



