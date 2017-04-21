Here’s who Tucker Carlson will interview on his first show during the 8 p.m. Fox News time slot

Following the firing of Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, his colleague Tucker Carlson will be moving into the coveted 8 p.m. “O’Reilly Factor” time slot on the network. With this news comes another piece of information: Carlson’s first guest in his new time slot will be with be none other than Caitlyn Jenner.

According to Fox, Carlson and Jenner will discuss a variety of matters, including “President Donald Trump’s administration, the current political climate and divide in America, as well as her thoughts on how to bring Americans together.”

The announcement comes after Jenner, who voted for Trump, said this week that she’s had a change of heart about the president’s administration, in particular, its stance on the transgender community.

“Here’s the deal: Yes, I did vote for Trump, but here’s the deal-breaker with the Republican party and the deal-breaker is you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with my community, you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you,” Jenner said in a clip from her upcoming 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer. “It comes to all equality issues for the entire LGBT community, okay? What we need is we need federal guidance, just like the previous administration said that it was okay to serve as a trans person in the military. We have front line people, okay, and I’m talking marines, trans guys, marines on the front line fighting for our country. I’m trying to get, especially the Republican party, to make a change.”

On Friday’s episode of “The Five,” Carlson spoke about the big interview with Jenner and said that he’s excited to speak with her.

