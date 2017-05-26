The media

Hillary Clinton had some trouble getting her commencement speech started

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gave this year’s commencement speech at Wellesley College, her Alma Mater.

At one point in her speech, Clinton took a moment to clear her throat.

“Just a minute, I’ve got to get a lozenge,” she said in rasped breath.

School staff approached the podium to offer her a bottle of water, much to the humor of the graduating class.

Clinton thanked the official and attempted to continue on with her speech. She made a recovery a few moments later.


Clinton’s health became a topic of discussion during her time on the presidential campaign.

During a 9/11 memorial ceremony, Clinton fainted while trying to discreetly leave. Her campaign later reported that Clinton felt overheated as a result of pneumonia.

The entirety of Clinton’s speech can be viewed below:

Zuri Davis, Rare Staff
