Hillary Clinton responds to the Democrats who criticize her book tour on “The View”

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton responded to tough Democrat criticism of her new book, “What Happened,” during a guest appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

“I think they first should read the book,” Clinton responded.

.@HillaryClinton tells @TheView her book is "not just about the past": "The Russians are still messing with our democracy." pic.twitter.com/nL0iIBf5vo — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 13, 2017

“What I tried to do is to say ‘Okay, here’s what happened,'” she continued. “I’m giving you my best assessment, the evidence that I have at my fingertips.”

She also claimed the Russians are still trying to “destabilize” America and “underline democracy.”

“If [Putin] can succeed in that, we’re all going to be worse off,” she concluded.





Negative attitudes among Democrats have been a recurring theme surrounding Clinton’s book tour. One former Clinton fundraiser candidly stated that Clinton was “doing harm to all of us because of her own selfishness” and believed that she should “just shut the fuck up and go away.” The sentiment was mirrored by some Democrat politicians.

When asked by “CBS Sunday Morning” host Jane Pauley earlier in the week, Clinton said that her career as “an active politician” was “over.”

