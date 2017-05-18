Hot mic: President Trump and the Secretary of Homeland Security joke about slashing the press with a literal sword

President Trump gave the commencement address at the United States Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

After accepting a ceremonial saber, Trump walked back to his seat, which was placed next to Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. Kelly was caught on camera making a joke to the president about the new gift and the press:

VIDEO – DHS Sec. to Trump after he receives ceremonial saber from USCG Academy: "Use that on the press, sir." Trump: "Yeah, that's right." pic.twitter.com/rg0U5U0aIa — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 17, 2017

“You can use that on the press,” Kelly joked.

“Yeah,” Trump agreed.





The president is very open about his distaste for the press, even go so far as to suggest the cancelling of daily White House press briefings.