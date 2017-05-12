If the rumors are true, here’s who is likely to replace White House press secretary Sean Spicer

The rumors have been around since the start of Sean Spicer’s tenure as White House press secretary.

President Trump was reported to not be a fan of Spicer. The Washington Post even suggested that Trump wanted to see a woman to fill the role, while whispers of a potential replacement appear to be closer to reality with each coming day.

And the person who could potentially take over Spicer’s spot is none other than White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

According to Politico, the White House has even moved on to holding auditions for Spicers’ potential replacement. Sanders is thought to be the woman for the job.

“We’re all under the impression that [Sanders] is auditioning for a greater role in the Trump administration and don’t rule out Spicer’s job,” a White House confirmed to Fox News.

Sanders took over for Spicer for a few very important press days following Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. Spicer was serving his naval reserve duty at the time.

While Spicer has made positive changes from his prior conduct with reporters, some aspects of his early style quickly became the source of ridicule and parody.