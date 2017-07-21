If you watched Fox News last night, you probably heard Tucker Carlson talk about O.J. Simpson’s penis

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson got into a bizarre exchange on Thursday night with a guest who claimed that O.J. Simpson has a large penis. Carlson’s guest was Jeffrey Felix, a former prison guard, who has written a book about his time spent with O.J. Simpson behind bars. Carlson inquired as to why Felix would devote a large portion of his book to discussing Simpson’s private parts.

“After seeing him, I kind of felt inadequate about myself,” Felix said with an awkward chuckle.





Carlson pressed forward and theorized that Felix’s penis chapter could be why Simpson did not like him.

“How can he be annoyed about that?” Felix insisted. “That’s a compliment. I mean, if you tell him he’s not working with anything, that would be horrible.”

With that, Carlson had enough and cut the increasingly bizarre segment short.

Earlier in the day, Simpson was granted early parole by a Nevada Parole Board. He will be eligible for release from prison on Oct. 1, 2017. He has been in jail for nearly a decade after reportedly leading a group of armed men into an acquaintances hotel room where he then stole memorabilia bearing his name.