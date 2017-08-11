In Memoriam: Here are just five of Jeffrey Lord’s most outrageous moments on CNN

Jeffrey Lord’s time as a CNN contributor has finally come to an end.

CNN announced that it would not renew Lord’s contract after he tweeted a Nazi victory salute to Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America. Following the decision, they made sure to remind audiences that Lord is not the first to be cut for a questionable tweet — the network split ways with “Believer’s” Reza Aslan in June after he called Trump a “piece of shit” on Twitter.

Lord, who was brought on as a contributor to defend President Trump, was the source of many incredible moments on television. Here are a few:





5. Jeffrey Lord defends President Trump’s “Look at that face” comment about Carly Fiorina

Trump decided that the best way to ding former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina was to talk about her appearance, prompting Fiorina to respond with a powerful ad.

Lord took it upon himself to say more about those who took issue with the disparaging comment than the comment itself.

I think it’s sexist to call it misogynistic.

4. Jeffrey Lord defends President Trump’s criticisms of Gov. Susana Martinez

Trump attempted to drum up support at the expense of New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez (R). Martinez’s office released a statement in response, explaining firmly that the governor of 17 years was unphased by the president’s mischaracterization of her governorship.

While defending Trump’s attack, Lord suggested that she was only offended because she was a Latina. Then he said that she was not actually a Latina.

Yeah, she told these people according to accounts I was reading in The Washington Post, I believe, that she was insulted by things he was saying because she’s a Latina. She’s not a Latina, she’s an American citizen. She is an American.

3. Jeffrey Lord defends his own comments about Gov. Susana Martinez’s heritage

CNN contributor Ana Navarro and Lord also battled each other over Trump’s comments about the New Mexico governor. Lord repeated his earlier sentiment that Martinez was not actually a Latina. He then told Navarro that she wasn’t a Latina, either.

There are no Latinos in this country, there are no African-Americans. We are all Americans.

2. Jeffrey Lord defends President Trump by accusing Paul Ryan of being racist

Trump accused Judge Gonzalo Curiel of not being able to rule fairly in a fraud case against Trump University because he was of Mexican descent. House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a press conference that the comment was a “textbook definition of a racist comment.”

Rather than speak to nature of Trump’s comments, Lord accused Ryan of being a racist himself.

Speaker Ryan is wrong, and Speaker Ryan has apparently switched positions and is now supporting identity politics, which is racist.

Lord attempted to defend the president’s comments later that evening when fellow contributors Van Jones and S.E. Cupp demanded an explanation.

…what he’s saying here is that the judiciary has been politicized and racialized.

1. Jeffrey Lord defends President Trump by comparing him to Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Republican fight to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act was not without a great deal of contentiousness earlier in the year. Lord had his own special contribution to the discussion by comparing Trump to one the most famous civil rights activist of all time.

WATCH: Jeffrey Lord this morning on CNN: "President Trump is the Martin Luther King Jr of health care." cc: @BerniceKing pic.twitter.com/Ioo5nYlxSR — Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 13, 2017