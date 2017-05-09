Iowa Congressman explodes at reporter and walks out of interview while surrounded by kids

After weeks of trying to set up an interview with Iowa Republican Congressman Rod Blum, ABC 9 in Cedar Rapids finally nailed down Blum for a one-on-one. His office requested the interview take place at the Dream Center in Dubuque.

Unfortunately for Blum, the interview was anything but a happy affair. Blum, who represents Iowa’s First District, abruptly got up from his chair after just the second question from noticeably stunned investigative reporter, Josh Scheinblum. The interview began with a question about the Congressman’s expectations of his upcoming town hall. Then Scheinblum asked why the representative planned to ID folks coming to the town hall.





“Because we want people from the First District to be at our town halls, we don’t want people from outside of the First District,” Blum said. “We don’t need people from Chicago there, or Des Moines there or Minneapolis there. I don’t represent them. They should go talk to their representatives at their town hall meetings. I don’t know why they would want to be at my town hall meetings to start with.”

Scheinblum responded, “Some would make the case that you represent all Iowans. The decisions that you make impact all Iowans so shouldn’t all Iowans have a voice at the table?”

Blum, likely very aware of the many vocal crowds that have been attending Republican town halls, retorted: “I don’t represent all Iowans.” Blum suggested such an idea was akin to him living in Dubuque and voting in Iowa City.

Scheinblum then cleverly asked, “Would you still take donations from a Republican in Iowa City?”

And that was it. Blum erupted at the question, stood up in front of the children, took off his mic and said, “This is ridiculous, this is ridiculous.”

Scheinblum said, “We just started.”

Blum angrily responded, “He’s just going to sit here and just badger me.”

“We just asked why you wanted to do the interview,” Scheinblum said. “That was it. Congressman, come on, take a seat. Congressman, I insist. Let’s talk about … come on, Congressman, let’s talk about the issues here.”

Blum continued to walk out of the room. He said something inaudible and waved his hand in disgust at Scheinblum and marched out the door.