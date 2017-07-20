It was a little hard to digest this reporter’s question about Jeff Sessions being a zombie

Amid rumors, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday morning that he would continue to serve in his position. Despite the hype around his statement, some people could only talk about the strange question one journalist asked after Sessions finished speaking.
“Are you concerned you will be seen as a zombie attorney general?” someone asked from the floor, which can be heard around the 2:58 mark.
While most feeds cut out after the question, the Twitterverse quickly buzzed in mixed reactions.
