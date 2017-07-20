It was a little hard to digest this reporter’s question about Jeff Sessions being a zombie

Amid rumors, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Thursday morning that he would continue to serve in his position. Despite the hype around his statement, some people could only talk about the strange question one journalist asked after Sessions finished speaking.

“Are you concerned you will be seen as a zombie attorney general?” someone asked from the floor, which can be heard around the 2:58 mark.

While most feeds cut out after the question, the Twitterverse quickly buzzed in mixed reactions.

Several were stunned by the question:

As they walked away, someone shouted:

"Are you concerned you'll be seen as a zombie attorney general?" yes, really. — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) July 20, 2017

Someone asked Sessions if he’ll be seen as a “Zombie attorney general”? — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 20, 2017

LOL at the reporter who asked Jeff Sessions if he's afraid of being seen as a "zombie attorney general." (Sessions didn't appear to answer) — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) July 20, 2017

So no one at the presser asks a single question about this?? Instead: "Are you concerned you’ll be seen as a zombie attorney general?” Wow. https://t.co/t3FCY0MdVa — issie lapowsky (@issielapowsky) July 20, 2017

Others took the opportunity to pitch a movie for the SyFy channel: