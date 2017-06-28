It’s official: Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times

Former Alaskan governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin is in a legal battle against the New York Times.

Palin explored the lawsuit earlier in the month when the publication linked her rhetoric to the 2011 assassination attempt of former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.). The story was written in the wake of the politically-motivated shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and others at a congressional baseball practice.

Palin officially filed a defamation lawsuit against the publication on Tuesday.

According to the New York Times, a correction was sent in response to the original article:

The Times later issued a correction, saying that there was no established link between political statements and the shooting and that the map circulated by Ms. Palin’s PAC had depicted electoral districts, not individual Democratic lawmakers, beneath the stylized cross hairs. The NYT Opinion Twitter account also sent out the correction about the lack of a link, apologizing and saying that it appreciated that readers had pointed out the mistake.

Regardless, Palin’s lawsuit argues that the publication “did not approach the degree of the retraction and apology necessary and warranted by The Times’s false assertion that Mrs. Palin incited murder.”

“We have not reviewed the claim yet but will defend against any claim vigorously,” said a spokeswoman for the publication.