Ivanka Trump receives criticism from a most unlikely source — Alex Jones

First Daughter Ivanka Trump faced a number of critics this week after taking her first official international trip. German Chancellor Angela Merkel invited her to Woman 20 (W-20), an international pro-woman summit that attracted women from the G-20 countries.

From facing a crowd of booers to questions about her role in the White House, Trump’s most recent criticism came from an unlikely source.

InfoWars site operator, radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones accused the first daughter of having similar policies to former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.





“Ivanka Trump’s policies are sounding a lot like Hillary Clinton, and we didn’t want Clinton in the White House,” he wrote on a blog post entitled “ALEX JONES: WE DID NOT ELECT IVANKA AS PRESIDENT.”

“We didn’t elect her,” Jones said in a video also posted on the site. He criticized Trump for meeting with Merkel and saying that the United States needed to consider helping Syrian refugees.

The day before Jones’ comments, Trump had set her critics straight about the nature and importance of her trip.