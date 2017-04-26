Ivanka Trump sets her critics straight after taking her first official trip abroad

First Daughter Ivanka Trump accepted an invitation from German Chancellor Angela Merkel to attend Women 20 (W-20), an international women’s summit which attracted various female leaders from G-20 countries.

There, Trump faced questions about her father and her role in the White House.

Trump then appeared on NBC’s “Today,” where she was asked to comment on the nature of Merkel’s invitation:

Is Angela Merkel using her relationship with Ivanka Trump to “establish a back channel to the president?” @halliejackson asks @IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/eEAQtIZLTs — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 26, 2017

White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson asked Trump to address criticisms that Merkel was merely using her as a way to influence the president.





“I don’t think that she’s using our relationship,” she replied. “I think she sees me as a woman who’s aligned with her on many issues, and I think she has a great relationship with my father.”