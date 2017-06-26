Ivanka Trump’s children have the cutest nickname for Air Force One

“FOX & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt sat down with First Daughter Ivanka Trump to discuss life in the White House.

When Trump isn’t busy helping her father, she’s raising three beautiful children with husband Jared Kushner. Trump shared some fun stories with Earhardt, including something special from her family’s trips aboard Air Force One.

.@IvankaTrump talks raising her children in Washington: "They call Air Force One the candy plane." pic.twitter.com/5F4w5XQVdv — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 26, 2017

Earhardt asked if Trump’s young children understood that their grandfather is the president.

“They understand that, in a limited capacity,” Trump replied, then joked, “They call Air Force One the candy plane, because there’s lots of M&Ms and trays of candy.”





“It’s a surreal and remarkable experience,” she continued. Trump said that she hoped her children would be able to reflect on the experience positively.

More of Trump’s interview, which aired on Monday morning, is available below: