Jake Tapper beat his critics to the punch when he began to tweet out “sensitive information” about himself

Many are responding to a Tuesday interview between CNN’s Jake Tapper and President Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway about “fake news” and misinformation.

According to a Wednesday Axios report, a source revealed that Tapper has become a Republican target. It was said that some operatives had attempted to convince Republican-friendly outlets to write pieces about him.

RELATED: Jake Tapper returned from a CNN commercial break and did something that will drive Trump fans crazy

Tapper caught wind of the Axios article and decided to beat his critics to the punch.





And good morning to you too! https://t.co/4udWXKFcPy — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 8, 2017

So now we sit and wait to see which obedient attack dog follows orders. Arf arf!! https://t.co/GXBrHDblQp — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 8, 2017

Using #TapperDirtFile, the CNN anchor revealed some shocking secrets about himself:

Has watched every Final Destination movie. Yes, all five of them. #TapperDirtFile — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 8, 2017

Long suffering Philly sports fan. Wished that @gehrig38 had been on mound instead of Mitch Williams. Santa had it coming #TapperDirtFile — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 8, 2017

Cut a school assembly in May 1983 to see Return of the Jedi on its first day. #TapperDirtFile #JubJub pic.twitter.com/sbuXAzQBve — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 8, 2017

Others joined in:

Has anybody ever seen his mattress tags?

#TapperDirtFile — Hombre Tuffft (@Spenbirkenstock) February 8, 2017

Jake Tapper once walked into a Starbucks and ordered a "Large Coffee". #TapperDirtFile — Campaign Karaoke (@CampaignKaraoke) February 8, 2017

But there was one allegation that had to completely shut down:

https://twitter.com/jaketapper/status/829347745504907264