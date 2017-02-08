Jake Tapper beat his critics to the punch when he began to tweet out “sensitive information” about himself

Many are responding to a Tuesday interview between CNN’s Jake Tapper and President Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway about “fake news” and misinformation.
According to a Wednesday Axios report, a source revealed that Tapper has become a Republican target. It was said that some operatives had attempted to convince Republican-friendly outlets to write pieces about him.
Tapper caught wind of the Axios article and decided to beat his critics to the punch.
Using #TapperDirtFile, the CNN anchor revealed some shocking secrets about himself:
Others joined in:
But there was one allegation that had to completely shut down:
https://twitter.com/jaketapper/status/829347745504907264