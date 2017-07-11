Jake Tapper reaches a conclusion in Donald Trump Jr.’s Russia-related email exchange

A damning report was recently released regarding First Son Donald Trump Jr. and others close to President Trump. The eldest son of the president was said to have taken a meeting with a Russian lawyer that had ties to the Kremlin in exchange for information about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Trump then tweeted emails regarding the meeting on Tuesday, but they only opened himself up to more questions as he appeared to be in support of receiving the information.

Like many, CNN’s Jake Tapper reacted to the email drop:

.@jaketapper: On its face, this email chain is proof of a willingness expressed by Trump Jr “to collude with Russia" https://t.co/50lUz7WUzW pic.twitter.com/pprhjo9iaH — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) July 11, 2017

“On it’s face, this email chain […] is proof of a willingness expressed by Donald Trump Jr. to collude with Russia,” Tapper said.

“I don’t see any other way to read these emails,” he added.