Jake Tapper wants to know what happened to First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying campaign

President Trump tweeted yet another attack about MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” crew. Focusing on co-host Mika Brzezinski, Trump said that she was “low I.Q.” and “crazy” just before accusing her of “bleeding badly from a face-lift” on a past occasion.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

While many reacted to the president, CNN anchor Jake Tapper had a question for First Lady Melania Trump:

This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS's campaign against cyber-bullying going? https://t.co/X4xmyreGLH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2017

RELATED: An NBC executive responded to President Trump’s crass tweet about “Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski

“This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS‘s campaign against cyber-bullying going?” he asked in reference to her 2016 announcement that she would focus on combating cyberbullying while her husband was in office.





“We have to find a better way to talk to each other, to disagree with each other, to respect each other,” she said only months prior.

It appears that since the announcement, any White House-led anti-cyberbullying efforts have been placed on hold.