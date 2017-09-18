Jedediah Bila shocks “The View” audience with an important announcement

Jedediah Bila announced on Monday that she was leaving “The View.”

“So, this is my last day at ‘The View,'” she said amid “awwws” from the audience. Bila thanked her co-hosts as well as her viewers for giving her a good experience.

As for the next step, Bila said that she was writing a book coming out next year. She’s also on her way towards wedded bliss following her engagement announcement in June.





Bila joined the crew in August 2016 just in time for the show’s 20th season. Prior to her joining, Bila worked on Fox News as a part of the “Outnumbered” panel.