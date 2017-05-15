Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski share an intriguing theory about Kellyanne Conway’s feelings toward President Trump

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski had an interesting theory about White House adviser Kellyanne Conway during a Monday segment of “Morning Joe.”

While they admittedly aren’t Conway’s biggest fans, they suggested in their criticism that Conway secretly has a distaste for President Trump.

Brzezinski shared some stories about Conway’s off-air attitude:

This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say ‘bleeech I need to take a shower’ because she disliked her candidate so much.





“Also said, that this is just, like my summer in Europe. I’m just doing this for the money, I’ll be off this soon,” Scarborough confirmed. He then said “I don’t know that she ever said ‘I’m doing this for the money,’ but this is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe. And basically, I’m gonna get through this.”

Brzezinski and Scarborough continued to make observations about Conway’s behavior and what it might say about her true thoughts about Trump.

