Joe Scarborough and Sean Hannity continue to hurl childish insults at each other over nothing

No one loves Twitter drama quite like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Fox News’ Sean Hannity, and their on-again, off-again fight continued early Wednesday morning.

Scarborough took to his show, “Morning Joe,” to call President Trump a “schmuck” who tries to bribe people with invitations to the White House and free food.

The “Hannity” anchor took issue with that statement on Twitter while plugging his own segment:

Poor liberal Joe and Mika continue their daily emotional meltdown. Hilarious video montage tonight at 10 on Hannity FNC https://t.co/WlGQKxfvfU — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 7, 2017

Scarborough made sure to inform Hannity that the slam did not go unnoticed and accused him of being obsessed:

Comrade, your continued obsession with those who refuse to be apparatchiks for Russia suggests resentment and envy. You are obsessed. https://t.co/cGXlb4PYiM — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 7, 2017

Hannity wasn’t going to let that one slide, so he hit back once more, this time airing some dirty laundry:

Low rated lib Joe tried to make a funny! Envy Joe? Does Andy and Phil know u begged Fox to hire u for years? That u were "embarrassed" at MS https://t.co/LB8ypVsvEO — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 7, 2017

Scarborough wasn’t going to let Hannity get the final word in:

We'll send a care package to the Motherland for you. How about a Beatles bootleg LP & blue jeans. You can wear them on your next gig at RT. https://t.co/XSziuQ9bLl — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 7, 2017