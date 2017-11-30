“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said that allies of President Donald Trump told him during the campaign that Trump has the “early stages of dementia.”





During his broadcast Thursday morning, Scarborough laid into President Trump and his cabinet, saying that Trump is “completely detached from reality.”

He also pointed to the 25th Constitutional Amendment, which says that whenever the “President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

“If this is not what the 25th Amendment was drafted for…” Scarborough posed to his co-host Mika Brzezinski, referring to Trump’s behavior, “Then what is it drafted for?” Brzezinski said, finishing his question.

He then chastised the president’s cabinet, saying that they serve America, not President Trump: “You know you don’t serve Donald J. Trump, scam developer, scam Trump University proprietor, reality TV show host. You don’t represent him, you represent 320 million people, whose lives are literally in your hands, and we are facing a showdown with a nuclear superpower.”

“And, you have someone in the White House that the New York Daily News says is mentally unfit,” Scarborough continued. “That people close to him say is mentally unfit, that people close to him during the campaign told me had early stages of dementia.”

He also warned United States’ citizens that we are closer to war on the Korean peninsula than we know, saying, “We heard this months ago, that we are going to have a ground war in Korea, they believe that inside the White House for a very long time.”

Scarborough’s excoriation of the president and his cabinet comes just one day after President Trump seemed to call for an investigation into the death of a former staffer who was found dead in Scarborough’s Congressional office in 2001.

“So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!” President Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

