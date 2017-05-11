Joe Scarborough cautions elected Republicans again ahead of 2018

Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” has a warning for Republican officials who will be up for reelection in 2018.

Beginning with President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, Scarborough spoke of the Trump supporters in the intelligence community that were now “stunned” by Trump’s actions. He also crafted a timeline of events leading up to Comey’s firing amid speculation of the decision’s timing and the individuals involved with the decision.

Scarborough called on the Senate and House of Representatives to “[do] their jobs,” as their conduct would shape the future political demographics in Congress:

For Republicans watching this morning, and I know a lot of you are watching this morning on [Capitol Hill], you need to understand what you do over the next month is going to to determine whether your in charge in the House or whether Nancy Pelosi is the Speaker of the House.

If there were an election held today, Scarborough warned, low approval ratings would mean that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi would be the new House speaker.

This isn’t the first warning he’s given.

Shortly after House Republicans rushed to pass a repeal and replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act, Scarborough warned Republicans of playing “into Democrats’ hands.”

He accused Republicans of helping inflate Trump’s ego, particularly via the victory rally in front of the White House, and hoped “it was worth it.”

“Don’t vote on a bill if you don’t know the bill’s cost,” the host added.