Joe Scarborough has a message for his party about the all-important health care debate

Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” stated a bit of disappointment in his party in light of cuts to various aspects of health care, such as Medicaid spending, proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Scarborough said that he understood some of the arguments Republicans have made to justify the current scoring from the Congressional Budget Office but saw what he believed to be serious holes in their messaging.

“$850 billion is real. Those are real cuts,” he said. “Why do the Republicans keep looking into cameras and lying?”





Scarborough told Republicans to “embrace” the cuts.

RELATED: Joe Scarborough calls on Republicans to address allegations that President Trump shared classified information

This isn’t the first time he’s expressed dissatisfaction with his own party.

Shortly after House Republicans rushed to pass a repeal and replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act, Scarborough warned Republicans of playing “into Democrats’ hands.”

He accused Republicans of helping inflate Trump’s ego, particularly with the victory rally in front of the White House, and hoped “it was worth it.”

“Don’t vote on a bill if you don’t know the bill’s cost,” the host added.