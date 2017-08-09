Joe Scarborough jests in support of President Trump’s rumored daily positive news folder

Vice News has shared a report alleging that President Trump receives a folder of positive news about himself twice a day. The story also claims that former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus often competed for the chance to hand-deliver the news.

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” cast discussed the amusing story, wasting no opportunity to poke fun at Trump and his administration.

Willie Geist said that if the report were true, it spoke volumes of Trump’s worldview and “why he believes things are going much better than outside the White House believes.” Geist referenced the excessive positive reinforcement displayed in Trump’s first Cabinet meeting.





Joe Scarborough agreed just before asking what an alternative to the daily dossier might look like. The co-host said that it might not be in America’s “best interest” if the president received negative stories about himself, which would be the case if he tuned into “Morning Joe.”

“If watching ‘FOX & Friends’ and reading happy stories and seeing pictures where he looks powerful keeps Donald Trump from going on the warpath, maybe that’s what the doctor ordered,” Scarborough quipped.

The administration recently launched a “real news” show on Trump’s Facebook page, though the segment only focuses on flattering stories.