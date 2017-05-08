Joe Scarborough sounds off on Republicans who rushed to pass the American Health Care Act

“Morning Joe’s” Joe Scarborough spent part of his Monday morning criticizing House Republicans after they rushed to narrowly pass the American Health Care Act, the Republican-backed replacement bill for the Affordable Care Act.

Scarborough accused Republicans of not spending enough time on the bill for the sake of President Trump’s ego, this time taking the form of a rally at the White House.

The host accused Republicans of playing “into Democrat’s hands.” He told Republicans that he hoped “it was worth it” and called Friday’s vote “a really stupid move.”





Scarborough also criticized Republicans for voting without full information on the bill, including a score from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO):

Please don’t lie. Please stop saying on TV that liberals are the ones asking for a CBO score. You’ve asked for a CBO score for years!

“Don’t vote on a bill if you don’t know the bill’s cost,” Scarborough continued, drawing parallels to the time House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that Congress would need to pass a bill to learn its contents.