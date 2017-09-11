John McCain shares confidence and other feelings amid cancer fight

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) spoke candidly about his cancer diagnosis in an interview with Jake Tapper of CNN’s “State of the Union.” He called his illness “a vicious form of cancer,” but remained optimistic.

“I’m facing a challenge, but I’ve faced other challenges,” he said. “And I’m very confident about getting through this one as well.”

When asked towards the end of the interview how he wanted to be remembered, McCain replied, “He served this country. And not always right. Made a lot of mistakes, made a lot of errors, but served this country.” He added that he hoped one could also add “honorably” at the end.





