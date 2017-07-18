John Roberts shot back at Sarah Huckabee Sanders when he had to step out of an off-camera press briefing

Since President Trump suggested getting rid of daily White House press briefings, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has conducted more closed press briefings at a rate less frequent than many would like. Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts was so peeved that he walked out of a Tuesday press briefing being conducted by Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
“John Roberts is bored today; he’s stepping out,” Sanders said as he stepped out.
“If it was on camera, I might not be,” he retorted.
Roberts later explained that he had to do a live shot since cameras were not allowed inside of the room:
RELATED: Sean Spicer and a White House reporter had a brief squabble over the “no cameras” rule
Like several others, Roberts has shared his opposition to the change:
Just last week, Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) introduced the “Free Press Act” in response. The bill calls for the administration to conduct at least two on-camera press briefings a week.