Jon Stewart turned a veterans event into a “d**k” joke about President Trump

Nearly a year after President Trump won the 2016 election, Jon Stewart cracked a few jokes about American voters at an event for veterans.

Stewart joined a number of comedians including John Oliver, Conan O’Brien, Trevor Noah, John Mulaney and Hasan Minhaj, to perform at the 11th annual Stand Up for Heroes on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The event, which was founded by Bob and Lee Woodruff and New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox, raised money for wounded veterans and particularly for veterans organizations affected by the year’s deadly hurricanes.





There, Stewart joked about the outcome of the 2016 election, reports the New York Daily News.

“How do you even get there? It’s like a guy who’s like, ‘It didn’t work out with my girlfriend so now I’m going out with a toaster,'” the former “Daily Show” host said, noting that a significant amount of people who voted for former President Obama support Trump in the election. “That’s really, I think, where our country is at right now. We put our d**k in the toaster, and we’re all waiting to see what happens. What the f**k, man?”

Oliver made a similar joke, saying, “Falling in love with America right now is like falling in love with a girl who’s throwing up all over herself. You hold her hair back and say, ‘Let it all out. You just made a mistake, that’s all.'”

The other comedians decided to not make jokes about Trump or to speak on topics other than politics.

“Stand Up for Heroes is an opportunity for us all to put aside our differences and honor those who have, and continue to sacrifice so much for all of us. The power of coming together is even clearer as we reflect on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma where we were proud to see veterans stepping up as a force for good amid tragedy,” Woodruff said of the event. Hirsch held similar sentiments, saying “Stand Up for Heroes is a chance to unite our community to provide support to the incredible individuals who have helped to protect our country.”

Stewart retired from “The Daily Show” in February 2015, 16 years after his first episode in 1999. A few months after his exit, he revealed that he left because he was “not getting the same satisfaction.”

RELATED: Keith Olbermann apologizes to George W. Bush after a showdown with Meghan McCain