Fox News personality, Judge Andrew Napolitano, didn’t pull his punches when asked about President Trump’s alleged remarks calling African nations “shithole countries.”





RELATED: Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Speaking to Fox host, Bret Baier, Napolitano said “I’ve known him for 30 years, I know him well and like him and admire him, but this is a new low. The language–the racial implications are reprehensible and he deserves the criticism he’s going to get.” While he was critical of Trump’s rhetoric, Napolitano also pointed out that a lot of Trump’s supporters “will agree with that tone.” The Washington Post initially reported Trump’s remarks, alleging that in an oval office conversation with lawmakers, the president asked why the U.S. continues to allow immigrants from “shithole countries” and said he hopes for more immigrants from European countries like Norway.

On Thursday morning, only hours before he condemned the president’s “shithole” remarks, the 67-year-old legal analyst spoke directly to the president while appearing on Fox & Friends. He urged Trump to re-think his stance on an amendment to the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act, looking directly into the camera and saying “Mr. President, this is not the way to go.” Soon after Napolitano’s comment, Trump sent out a tweet that seemed to directly contradict his tweet from the night before.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

While the White House didn’t initially deny Trump’s “shithole” remarks, Trump has since issued a tweet saying that “the language used…was tough, but this was not the language used.” An hour later, he doubled down on that denial, saying that he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians.”