Judge Jeanine Pirro took a clear stance on President Trump’s NFL controversy

Judge Jeanine Pirro sided with President Trump after he sparked a weekend-long controversy after saying that NFL players who knelt for the national anthem before games should be fired.

Pirro dedicated her opening segment to national anthem protests and Trump’s words, even singling out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for calling Trump’s comments “divisive” in a statement.

“And, don’t give me this crap that you guys want to support reform and stand up against social injustice,” Pirro criticized. “Shame on you. Shame on all of you. And shame on you too, Roger Goodell, for not showing you love this country as much as the president does.”





Following Trump’s statement, many both on and off the field responded to the president’s words with defiance.

Trump also tweeted over the weekend that Steph Curry was no longer invited to the White House, though Curry already said that he would not visit the White House with the Golden State Warriors. The Golden State Warriors responded by announcing that the team would not visit the White House at all on their trip to Washington, D.C., where mayor Muriel Bowser said that the team was still welcome to visit.

RELATED: Who President Trump chose to honor this NFL Sunday is absolutely no accident