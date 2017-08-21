Katrina Pierson causes an uproar in a Fox News panel after saying “bad history is still good history”

A panel discussion between former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson and Johns Hopkins University Professor Dr. Wendy Osefo went slightly off the rails when Pierson laid out her argument against the proposed removal of Confederate statues from Capitol Hill.

The discussion between Pierson and Osefo took a turn when Pierson said that “bad history is still good history:”

RELATED: Chelsea Clinton’s take on the statue debate ended in a reminder to Google before tweeting

“Slavery is good history?” Osefo questioned.

The woman argued around each others’ arguments for the remainder of the interview while “FOX and Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt attempted to regain control. The interview ended with final jabs at each others’ points.





“Some people just respect our culture and some people don’t believe in violence to change things,” Pierson said.

“Slavery is violence,” Osefo replied.