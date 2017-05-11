Kellyanne Conway believes she knows why Anderson Cooper rolled his eyes at her

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and White House Counsel Kellyanne Conway shared a contentious interview after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Cooper asked Conway if she could see why many questioned the timing of Trump’s decision amid investigations into the administration’s ties to Russia. Conway did not immediately answer Cooper’s questions.

Conway gave thoughts about why Cooper rolled his eyes during a Thursday morning “FOX & Friends” appearance:

Conway stood by her answers, namely when she told Cooper that Trump as a candidate was different than Trump as a president. She then suggested that Cooper rolled his eyes out of “sexism” and took a shot at Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary Clinton is in search of sexism as a lame excuse for why her disastrous candidacy and campaign lost six months ago,” she began. “I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that.”