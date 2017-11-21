Menu
Fox News just added a conservative media titan to their roster
CBS News issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that they had fired morning anchor Charlie Rose.

Rose, one of the most revered names in broadcast journalism, was suspended on Monday after eight woman accused him of sexual misconduct. A report in The Washington Post alleged that Rose had a history of acting improper and predatory to women in his professional orbit.


TV News anchor Charlie Rose walks through the Trump Tower, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 in New York. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

“Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization than ensuring a safe, professional workplace-a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place,” CBS News President David Rhodes said in a statement. 

After his suspension was announced, Rose issued a statement saying that he did not believe the allegations were accurate.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of “CBS This Morning,” Rose’s former co-hosts Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King addressed the allegations against their colleague. CBS had not yet fired Rose when the broadcast aired.

“I’ve enjoyed a friendship and a partnership with Charlie for the last five years. I’ve held him in such high regard,” Gayle King told her audience. “What do you say when someone that you deeply care about has done something that is so horrible? How do you wrap your brain around that? I’m really grappling with that.”

“That said, Charlie does not get a pass here,” King continued. “He does not get a pass from anyone in this room. We are all deeply affected; we are all rocked by this.”

O’Donnell added that it took a great deal of courage for Rose’s accusers to come forward.

RELATED: Things got heavy when Charlie Rose’s co-hosts addressed his sexual assault scandal

PBS has not announced if they would follow CBS’ lead and terminate Rose.

Less than 24 hours after shocking sexual misconduct allegations surfaced, Charlie Rose learns his fate (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Douglas Barclay About the author:
Douglas Barclay is a Senior Editor at Rare. Follow him on Twitter @douglabarclay17
