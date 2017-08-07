Loretta Lynch used an alias to respond to emails about her shady meeting with Bill Clinton

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch sparked controversy during last year’s election season when she met with former President Bill Clinton at a Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport tarmac. Their meeting occurred just ahead of the FBI’s interview with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton regarding her email scandal.

On Monday, The Daily Caller released its finds that Lynch used an email alias to conduct official communications regarding the meeting.

Lynch allegedly responded to press inquiries and other related emails using the pseudonym “Elizabeth Carlisle.” Evidence of her actions was found in a 413-page document obtained by Judicial Watch and the American Center for Law and Justice.





The decision to use an alias, similar to former Attorney General Eric Holder’s use of “Lew Alcindor,” is not illegal.

Lynch’s credibility came into question again during a testimony given by former FBI Director James Comey in May. Comey’s testimony led others to question whether or not it was time to get answers about Lynch’s influence in the FBI investigation of the former Secretary of State’s emails.