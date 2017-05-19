Mark Cuban lets “The View” know if he’ll be running for president in 2020

While many Americans are hopeful for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s (currently non-existent) bid for president in 2020, the ladies of ABC’s “The View” want to know if their guest, venture capitalist, and “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban would be throwing his hat in the ring anytime soon.

“Definitely,” he said, just before smiling and telling the co-hosts “no” and “we’ll see what happens.”

Cuban then joked about the time President Trump tweeted at him, saying that he was “not smart enough” to be president.

What many don’t realize is that Cuban has already made an appearance as President of the United States in “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!” The fictional president, apparently, tapped conservative — Ann Coulter to be his vice president.

…yep.