Mark Halperin responds to women’s allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment

Former MSNBC star Mark Halperin has responded to the claims that he sexually assaulted multiple women while he was one of the top political analysts at ABC.

Halperin is not backing away from the allegations, but said, “I am profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish I have caused by my past actions. I apologize sincerely to the women I have mistreated,” Variety reports. Before his downfall, Halperin was a top political correspondent at MSNBC and a regular on “Morning Joe.” He has since been dismissed from the network.

The allegations were swift and numerous — multiple women claimed that he put his erect penis on them, CNN reported. Halperin’s statement is included below.

Halperin's statement is included below.

The accusations against Halperin come on the heels of a year that has been devastating for alleged sexual assault accusations in media. Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes were both brought down by the alleged sexual assaults that they carried out while leading a major media company.

“Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski declared, “We are at a pivotal moment in history where unacceptable harassing behavior towards women will no longer be swept under the rug.” Halperin was on the show as recently as Tuesday.