Megyn Kelly begins her interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones with a defense of the segment

NBC’s Megyn Kelly kicked off her newest show, “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” only a few weeks ago. So far, interviewees have included big, controversial names like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But many expressed disappointment in the face of her Sunday interview with Infowars host Alex Jones, who has made quite the name for himself thanks to his conspiracy theories, including his suggestion that the deadly 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Conn., was a hoax.

Kelly began her interview with Jones by acknowledging those criticisms.





She addressed his controversial conspiracy theories just before justifying her interview.

“Some thought we shouldn’t broadcast this interview because his baseless allegations aren’t just offensive, they’re dangerous,” she said. “But here’s the thing — Alex Jones isn’t going away.”

Kelly spoke of Jones’ millions of YouTube views and his growing audience, which includes the President of the United States.

Kelly and Jones then spent the remainder of the interview discussing his influence and arguing his various conspiracy theories.

Prior to the interview, Kelly defended her decision to interview Jones: