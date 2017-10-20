Megyn Kelly does a cringeworthy dance with Hoda Kotb as her ratings continue to go south

Megyn Kelly’s “Today” show ratings are suffering, and the host seems to be doing everything she can think of to keep the program alive.

On Thursday, she was joined by “Today” host Hoda Kotb for a chat that eventually broke into a dance routine that had critics running for soap to wash out their eyes.

In the segment, Kotb said, “You know what I like to do to feel good…sometimes it’s music.” Then Pitbull’s “I know you want me” began playing as Kelly and Kotb try to get the audience into the fun.





The armchair critics of the internet had a plethora of remarks, and none of them were kind. Director Matt Oswalt (younger brother of comedian Patton Oswalt) wrote on Twitter, “I wish I loved anything as much as much as NBC loves destroying Megyn Kelly’s career.”

Buzzfeed’s Kate Arthur wrote, “I’ve never been so embarrassed.” Vulture called the bit “22 nearly unbearable seconds of Megyn Kelly trying to dance with Hoda Kotb.”

Kelly was once the golden girl at Fox News, but the fall of Roger Ailes and her strained relationship with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump led to her leaving the network. As her ratings continue to go down the tubes, MSNBC has begun bringing on other “Today” hosts, like Kotb, as guests, hoping to attract viewers. But, so far, they’ve been unsuccessful — Kelly’s show recently hit an all-time low, raking up a meager .54 points rating points compared to .77 points last week.